Hunter Just Dropped the Cutest Crocs Lookalikes That Your Kid Needs for Spring

When it comes to kids’ shoes, comfort is everything. OK, durability is up there, too. It’s important to find the perfect pair of shoes that won’t hurt your little one’s feet and are easy to slip on and off. In warm weather, our go-to footwear pick for kids is often the cult-favorite Crocs brand. After all, Crocs have a pretty solid reputation as a kid-favorite cozy shoe and they come in a variety of vibrant colors. But we’d be lying if we said we didn’t want to switch it up every once and a while. And now that summer is approaching and regular park and beach days are on our minds, we found a great new option. Picture a Crocs-meets-sneaker hybrid and you’ve got Hunter’s Original Lightweight Outdoor Shoe, and it’s available at Zappos.

Related story 6 Airbnb Alternatives to Book Your Next Dream Getaway (Or Extended Stay)

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Zappos is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Original Lightweight Outdoor Shoe

Image: Hunter

Buy Now $45.00 Buy now Sign Up

These Hunter shoes are lightweight and come in a variety of kid-friendly colors, including yellow, pink, and red. Honestly, we wouldn’t be surprised if your child wants one of each color. We love Hunter, and being that its durable rain boots are always a reliable option for rainy days, we don’t doubt that these new shoes will be able to handle everything your kid puts them through.

Before you go, check out our gallery on Cute & Stylish Kids Face Masks.