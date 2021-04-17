Airbnb’s become a household name at this point, but did you know there are actually a ton of other places to book a one-of-a-kind vacation rental? With many of us travel deprived, getting antsy to go somewhere besides our living room, and feeling more at ease leaving our homes—many of us are looking for alternatives to crowded hotels.

Vrbo is probably the most popular Airbnb alternative that you may have heard of, and there are even more vacation rental sites that specialize in specific types of getaways. Take Outdoorsy for example, which—just as the name suggests—offers a bunch of seriously wanderlust-filled bookings for the nature-loving person. But we’re not talking cabins or cottages here. The site offers RV, camper, and trailer rentals, so this is the place to book a more simplified or adventurous experiences.

If you’re looking for a more traditional stay, Booking.com lets you book a hotel and flight all in one spot. Agoda offers both of those services as well, but you can also search for private stays for something more unique and removed from crowds. Options are aplenty, so check out these best Airbnb alternatives below to help you book your next (and way overdue) getaway in just a few clicks.

Whether you’re flying solo or planning a kid-friendly vacation, you’ve got more than enough unique spots to choose from a few hours a way or around the world.

Vrbo

Vrbo’s been giving Airbnb some competition as of late—the site works pretty much the same. You can find a bunch of impressive, spacious (or tiny houses, if you prefer), and activity-filled vacation rentals around the globe. From cozy cabins to magical treehouses and quaint cottages, you won’t have trouble finding the ultimate vacation spot.

Outdoorsy

Road trips have been on the rise over the last year as a socially distant way to explore safely. If you want something a little more exciting than a grungy RV, head to Outdoorsy—it’s the destination for RV, camper, and trailer rentals that are anything but average. Just looking to go off roading? You can book a Jeep too. They’ll deliver the vehicle to you and they offer roadside assistance.

Booking.com

Booking.com is the place to plan your next trip if you’re looking to find your hotel, flight, and car rental all in one swoop. The advantage here is that instead of buying everything a la carte, you can purchase a package deal for a better price and convenience.

Agoda

Agoda is similar to Booking.com, but has the added bonus of private stays similar to ones you can find on Airbnb or Vrbo. There’s even a monthly stays section to book extended trips.

Plum Guide

Plum Guide offers luxury vacation rentals that look like they came straight out of a travel magazine. From Beachfront rentals in the Hamptons to next-level desert hotspots in Joshua Tree, this site is overflowing with dreamy escapes that are sure to fulfill your wanderlust.

Sonder

From Miami to London, Sonder offers the most pristine rentals around the world—all controlled through an app. The mobile-first service features award-winning designed spaces that boast hotel amenities without the hotel formalities—like checking in and out IRL. The app features 24/7 customer service, one-tap Wi-Fi access so you never have to wonder where the password is, virtual check in in/check out, and you can explore the neighborhood guides so you know exactly where to go. Need extra towels or something else? Just request it through the app!

