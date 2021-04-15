Get Summer Ready With These Gorgeous $6 Beach Towels From Target

When we say we’re ready to soak up some sun, we really mean it. Yep, we’re already planning some much-needed time laying poolside and many trips to the beach. Hey, after all the time we’ve spent indoors, can you blame us?! In order to have the summer of our dreams, there are a few essentials we’ll be needed to add to our carts. Luckily for us, Target seems to be our one-stop shop for adorable pool floats, swimsuits, and more, but our latest find has us jumping for joy: beach towels. We recently found some super cute beach towels from Sun Squad that we’ll be living in this summer, and with the steal of a price of only $6, we plan on grabbing more than one. Take a peek at some of the styles below:

Popular fan account @targetgems found the towels, captioning their Instagram post, “These adorable striped beach towels from Sun Squad are BACK! 😍 They pick nicely for the beach and are great quality for the price. These sold out pretty quickly last year, so I am happy to see they brought them back…and a few other cute new towels too! 🍒☀️ ($6.00).”

With a price like this, we’re not ones to be too picky, but fortunately, the different selection of designs offered is just as amazing. They’re perfect to stock up on for the whole family, including your kiddos. Hey, and if your little ones are prone to making a mess, rest assured that this beach accessory is machine washable.

From a sweet Cabana striped beach towel that will make you feel like you’re staying at a lux resort to a fun cherry design — you’re sure to find a style that you’ll love.

