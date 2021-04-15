This Oprah-Approved Cookware Set Is 35% Off & Makes a Perfect Mother’s Day Gift

Oprah never leads us astray, so when she puts her stamp of approval on something, we know we need it. From her favorite Spanx pants and barista-approved Nespresso machine to the luxe lotions on her Favorite Things list last year, she’s making shopping for ourselves and others a breeze. Friendly reminder that Mother’s Day is just round the corner, and if you’re looking for a gift for the mom who loves to cook, we’ve found the Oprah-approved gift she needs.

The best-selling 7-piece HexClad cookware set was featured on Oprah’s Favorite Things List in 2019, and it’s 35% off right now just in time for Mother’s Day. So, if you’ve been stumped on what to get the mom who literally has it all, you’ve just found a foolproof gift she’s guaranteed to love. Other celebs like Cameron Diaz and Halle Berry love the set too, not to mention it’s trusted by pro chefs. This high-quality set includes three pans of different sizes and a handy wok—it retails for $539, so this is truly a can’t-miss deal.

As the only true hybrid cookware, meaning they’re non-stick and stainless steel, these pans are truly one of a kind and make cooking (and cleaning up) a breeze. The aluminum middle layer offers even heat distribution while the valleys are nonstick for hassle-free cleaning. Because let’s be real: The worst part about cooking is taking care of the mess after.

You can use them on induction, gas, ceramic, and electric cooktops, but the best part? They’re dishwasher safe. Now that’s music to our ears. Scratch-resistant handles and stay-cool handles are the cherry on top of these sleek pans.

Don’t wait—this sale won’t last long, so snag this must-have set now so you can feel relieved knowing you already got mom her gift. And while you’re at it, treat yourself to one too!

