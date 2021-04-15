Nordstrom Rack’s Clear the Rack Sale Is Back & You Can Score Up to 75% Off

You probably have Mother’s Day gifts on your mind right now, and if you don’t — you definitely should be making a mental note. Mother’s Day is on May 9 this year, and while that’s still a few weeks away, like most holidays it’s sure to sneak up on you before you know it. In times like these, we love turning to department stores where you can shop for a bit of everything at an affordable price, and Nordstrom Rack is our holy grail. Nordstrom Rack already has a reputation for being the place where we find quality items at a steal of a price, and now that the site has just announced their Clear the Rack sale, you can expect those deals to get even better. Yep, if you have yet to shop for your mom, friends, or co-workers ahead of the big day — now is your chance to take advantage of all of the stellar discounts on UGG boots, Google Home products, and so so much more.

Related story Get Summer Ready With These Gorgeous $6 Beach Towels From Target

Below we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite finds that would make great gifts for anyone (including yourself!). We recommend checking these out ASAP though as products are already selling out — and with prices like these, we don’t expect items to last long.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Madewell Medium Transport Genuine Calf Hair Tote

Image: Nordstrom Rack

This stunning animal-print Madewell tote is perfect to use as an everyday bag. It’s no wonder that Meghan Markle loves her leather Madewell tote so much. With the superb quality and its roomy space, you’ll be able to carry all of your items with ease.

Buy Now $74.98 Buy now Sign Up

Hunter Original High Gloss Waterproof Boot

Image: Nordstrom Rack

Look, Hunter boots are a classic for a reason and you don’t need us to tell you twice, but we’ll say it anyway: always take advantage of a good Hunter boot sale. Not only will they prove to be a worthy investment in the long run, but keeping your toes warm (and your socks dry) is priceless.

Buy Now $89.97 Buy now Sign Up

Google Home Mini, Chalk, Individual, Gen 2

Image: Nordstrom Rack

This Google Home Mini is sure to make everyday life so much easier. Blast music, call friends and family, or simply ask the device questions — hands-free.

Buy Now $29.98 Buy now Sign Up

Philosophy Purity Made Simple Cleanser

Image: Nordstrom Rack

This cult-favorite cleanser has won over the hearts of many with its ability to leave your skin feeling smooth and hydrated. With summer coming up, you’re bound to be experiencing a build-up of makeup and sweat underneath your face mask, and this cleanser will effectively remove it all.

Buy Now $29.97 Buy now Sign Up

UGG Bailey Twinface Genuine Shearling & Bow Corduroy Boot

Image: Nordstrom Rack

OK, this is one of our favorite UGG boot styles, and it’s on sale! This chic Bailey boot offers a trendier look than your classic UGG boots, and we’re completely obsessed.

Buy Now $139.97 Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out all of the cloth face masks available online in the gallery below: