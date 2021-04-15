5 Chic Picnic Baskets to Make Dining Outside a Breeze

It’s nice outside, which means it’s officially time to bring out the picnic basket for outdoor dining. Picnic baskets are cute in theory, but sometimes they can be bulky, cumbersome and feel a bit like a dumpster. Luckily, the traditional woven picnic basket has gotten a lot more innovative as of late to make your portable dining experience a lot less of a hassle.

We’re talking sleek and foldable baskets that don’t take up half of a pantry shelf, insulated materials so your cheese isn’t room temperature by the time you get to your destination, and plenty of smart design features to fit more items inside. Best of all, most picnic baskets come with utensils and dinnerware (even a bottle opener and lightweight wine glasses!) so you’ll be ready to picnic as soon as you receive it.

The most genius picnic basket out there is by far the backpack-style bag that’ll give your tired hands and arm a break. And if you’re looking for the classic woven basket complete with red checkered lining, it’s still a solid pick. Ahead, check out the best picnic baskets in a variety of styles to meet your outdoor dining needs.

1. ALLCAMP Insulated Cooler Bag Collapsible Portable Picnic Basket Cooler This top-rated picnic basket is way better than a traditional wicker version thanks to its compact size and insulation. Unlike bulkier baskets, this one compactly folds up so you can store it away without taking up too much space. It also boasts a leak-proof lining, full insulation to keep food cold on the hottest days, and sturdy construction prevent it from sagging. Image: AllCamp. ALLCAMP Insulated Cooler Bag Collapsible Portable… $23.98 on Amazon.com Buy now

2. ALLCAMP Picnic Backpack Picnic baskets have come a long way, and this sleek backpack is proof of that. Traditional baskets can be cumbersome and downright heavy, but this backpack version takes the hassle out of transporting your picnic food and drinks. It may look like a standard backpack on the outside, but inside, it features a smart design to carry all your dining essentials. It includes dinnerware for 2 people, strapped in so they don't move while in transit, and even a detachable wine holder and fleece blanket. Image: AllCamp. ALLCAMP Picnic Backpack $56.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

3. Boardwalk Picnic Basket with Service for Two This next-level wicker picnic basket has tons of storage inside. Dressed up with durable canvas on the sides, it won't snag your clothes or blanket you're sitting on. It comes with all the utensils and dishes you need for a picnic for two people—wine opener included. The stripes and blue accents are a stylish nod to coastal style, so it's perfect for a beachfront picnic. Boardwalk Picnic Basket with Service for Two $80.95 on Amazon.com Buy now

4. Woven Picnic Basket Go the old school picnic route with this charming woven basket, complemented by a preppy red checkered print that we often associate with picnics. The open-style basket makes it easy to access foods and also bring along foods that wouldn’t fit if it had a lid. The double handles provide a sturdy grip, and when not in use, you can repurpose as a storage basket in the pantry. Image: California Picnic Store.