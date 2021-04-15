Lately, TikTok has become our main source of inspiration when it comes to finding time-saving, affordable gadgets that cover all of our needs, from our outdoor furniture to the kitchen. Yep, when there’s an item that’s gone viral on the social media app, we tend to want to add it to our carts immediately — before it’s sold out forever. Unfortunately, finding the TikTok products isn’t always as easy as we’d hope. Sometimes the video fails to leave the product name or a link, which leaves us (and many others in the comments section) scrambling to find it online. Well, now there’s the perfect solution: Amazon has introduced a Best of TikTok section to their site where you can bring all of the must-have essentials you’ve seen on the app to your home with just the click of a button. It’s perfect, and Amazon Prime users will be able to get their new goodies in a short time of just two days — which is basically a dream come true.

Below we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite TikTok items that we’ll be checking out ASAP. There’s a bit of something for everyone, from trendy sunglasses to organizers to kitchen tools, and tons of items we never even knew we needed, but suddenly do. Thanks, TikTok!

Hoan The Original Bagel Guillotine Universal Slicer

OK, we’ve all experienced the annoyance that comes with having to slice bagels that aren’t pre-cut. This bagel slicer takes care of that in one fell swoop — requiring little to no effort on your end.

Bissell Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner, 1400B, Green

This portable carpet cleaner will help you clean up those hard-to-reach spots you never would have been able to get with a regular vacuum. Featuring a strong suction and tough stain tool, this cleaner will make your usual chores a breeze, and when you’re done this small compact build will make it easy to store.

Dash Mini Waffle Maker

Ah, the coveted Dash mini waffle maker. I mean, it’s simple really: she’s cute, fun to use, and makes delicious tiny waffles — what more could we ask for?!

Revolution Cooking R180 High-Speed 2-Slice Stainless Touchscreen Toaster

This touchscreen toaster went viral for all of the most delicious reasons. Gone are the days where you’re left waiting forever for your bread, waffles, or English muffins to heat up quickly and evenly. Plus, this sleek modern design eliminates the unexpected spook that comes with your toast popping up with its countdown clock and chime.

