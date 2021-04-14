5 Outdoor String Lights That’ll Illuminate Your Backyard In Style

Dining and relaxing under the stars is one of the most relaxing activities you can do in your backyard, but it’s not exactly doable without an illuminated space. An easy and affordable way to add some light to your space is with some pretty string lights. They come in a variety of shapes–from popular Edison bulbs to spherical bulbs.

Related story The TikTok-Famous Dash Waffle Maker Has a Flower-Shaped Version Just in Time for Spring

No backyard space is complete without string lights—not only do they add light so you can see, but they also add a cozy ambiance that’ll make your patio feel like an extension of your indoor living room. You can hang them from an outdoor gazebo, from tree to tree, or wrap them around planters for an unexpected, fun accent.

Ahead, check out the best outdoor string lights that’ll take your backyard space to the next level.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. ADDLON Outdoor String Lights Edison light bulbs have been and continue to be a top lighting trend for backyard space, so this is a foolproof pick. The string is 48-feet long, and have 15 hanging sockets. Not only do these vintage-inspired lights cozy up your patio area, they’re also durable thanks to the weather-proof materials. Image: Addlon Store. ADDLON Outdoor String Lights $42.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

2. Newpow Outdoor String Lights Fashion meets function with these gorgeous outdoor string lights. The oblong shape is more unique, so they’re a great way to add a one-of-a-kind touch to your dining or entertaining area. What’s more, is that they’re shatterproof, so they won’t easily break if there are strong winds or if you drop them while putting them up. The string is 36 feet long, and they feature LED bulbs that last longer than traditional lights. Image: Newpow. Newpow Outdoor String Lights $36.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

3. Globe String Lights If you have a lot of ground to cover and don’t want to use multiple, shorter strings, you’ll want to use this super long string of lights. It has 100 LED lights to illuminate your space, and the bulbs are made of a shatter-resistant material. These pretty lights are also one of the most exciting you can find: with 8 modes, you can customize the appearance of the lights to twinkle or fade for a magical touch. Image: Tofu. Globe String Lights $21.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

4. Outdoor String Light At 100-feet long, this string of outdoor lights works for a spacious backyard or event a commercial space or for events. The globe shape is great for any style space, and they’re made with waterproof lights that’ll last year after year. You can also choose other sizes if 100-feet is too long. Image: Brightown store. Outdoor String Light $59.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up