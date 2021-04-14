Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Overstock’s Spring Black Friday Sale Is Overflowing With Patio Deals

Daisy Maldonado
Image: Overstock
We don’t know about you, but our outdoor space is in desperate need of a little TLC. If that’s you, too, we have a feeling you’re going to love this news: Overstock is having a major Spring Black Friday sale that is full of deals on patio decor and outdoor furniture — so you can enjoy the season in style. You can find up to 70 percent off everything from garden and patio furniture sets to bedding to throw pillows, so now is your time to splurge and add a few must-have summer essentials into your cart. Below we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite picks from Overstock, but you’ll want to act fast as items are already selling out.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Safavieh Outdoor Living Horus Dining Set

Image: Overstock

When we say we’re trying to spend all of our time outdoors we mean having regular meals outside, too. This dining set is perfect for enjoying dinner or just chilling out with a cocktail.

Tambora Outdoor Aacia Wood Porch Swing by Christopher Knight Home

Courtesy of Christopher Knight Home.

Fulfill the cottage core aesthetic of your dreams with this stunning porch swing. It’s perfect for late-night conversations or just relaxing with a good book.

Danau 32-Inch Fire Pit with Poker and Spark Screen by Havenside Home

Courtesy of Havenside Home

This fire pit is great for outdoor socially distant gatherings with your friends or family so you all can enjoy late nights without having to layer up.

Santino Outdoor Wicker Teardrop Chair with Cushion by Christopher Knight Home

Image: Overstock

It’s the chair that went viral on TikTok, though now it’s even better, as it’s currently on sale. Place the teardrop — more commonly known as an egg chair — indoors or outdoors to liven up any living space.

