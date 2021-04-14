The Internet-Famous Always Pan Now Comes In a Spring-Ready Terracotta Color & It’s Bound to Sell Out

Known as the Internet-famous pan, the Always Pan by Our Place is no stranger to selling out. So, I wouldn’t be surprised that the cult-favorite cookware brand’s latest color drop will do just that. Just in time for spring, Our Place released the most spring-ready shade I could possibly dream of: terracotta, and you’re going to want to buy it immediately before it sells out.

When I think of terracotta, I instantly think of the planters in a pretty rusty-orange color blooming with greenery and flowers, so this color is the perfect way to upgrade your kitchen for the warmer season. It’s still neutral, but way more fun than a boring black pan. Not to mention, a lot smarter too.

Friendly reminder: Mother’s Day is just around the corner, so if you can’t decide what to get your beloved mom, here’s the foolproof gift you’ve been looking for.

Image: Our Place.

In case you’ve yet to discover the game-changing pan, here’s all you need to know. This stylish piece does the work of 8 pieces of cookware (!!), so it’s great if your cabinets are filled to the brim (or you just want to minimize clutter). It’s deep enough to cook pasta, fry eggs, sauté, steam, and more—you can truly make your entire meal with just this one piece of cookware. You can even buy the add-on steamer basket, which is perfect for making mouthwatering dumplings or steaming veggies to perfection. Mind blown yet?

The pan has sold out multiple times before, particularly when a new color is released, so if you fancy this sleek pan, grab it now. However, if it does sell out in this shade, there are 6 other gorgeous hues to pick from as well—from lavender to sage. The Instagram-favorite brand also serves up other kitchen essentials, including art-worthy hand-painted porcelain dinnerware that’ll instantly elevate your current tablescape, so make sure to add those to your cart too.

Image: Our Place.

If you can’t make up your mind on what to buy (I can’t blame you), you can get the pan and the complete dinnerware set for 4 people. The bundle saves you $40, so what are you waiting for?

