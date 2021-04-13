Z Gallerie’s New Patio Line Will Instantly Turn Your Backyard Into a Resort & It’s 20% Off for a Limited Time

Spring is almost in full swing, which means we’re on the hunt for all the best warm-weather finds, from Birkenstock lookalikes to patio furniture sales. Target and Wayfair have already ushered in the season with unbelievable discounts on chic outdoor furniture, and now, Z Gallerie is joining in with 20 percent off their luxe patio furniture, accessories, and decor.

In case Z Gallerie hasn’t been on your radar for patio furniture, that’s because this is actually the first patio furniture line the brand has offered in a couple years—even more reason to shop the sale! Whether you’re looking for a complete set, an accent chair or table, pillows, rugs, or lighting, this can’t-miss sale has you covered for all your backyard and patio decorating needs.

The sale is going on now through April 20th, so if you see something, grab it while it’s majorly marked down. Happy patio season!

Conversation Set —Originally $1,149

Image: Z Gallerie.

This beachy, yet modern, set includes two armchairs, a bench seat, and matching coffee table—perfect for happy hours, reading a book, or playing backyard games in the fresh air.

Cardiff Outdoor Patio Set $899.99 Buy now Sign Up

Boho-Chic Pillow—Originally $79

Image: Z Gallerie.

If you’re obsessed with switching out your pillows in your bedroom or living room, prepare to want to do the same on your patio. Z Gallerie’s patio sale is overflowing with the most stylish outdoor pillows we’ve ever seen, and they’re made with durable, all-weather fabric so you don’t have to worry about bringing them inside every night.

Palm Leopard Outdoor Pillow $62.99 Buy now Sign Up

Denim Rug—Originally $299+

Image: Z Gallerie.

Denim and chambray are basically synonymous with warm weather. They’re casual, yet chic and make the space feel like an extension of your living room. You can also shop a bunch of other gorgeous area rugs from Z Gallerie no matter your backyard style.

Austen Outdoor Rug - Denim $238.99+ Buy now Sign Up

Spacious Dining Table—Originally $1,599

Image: Z Gallerie.

No outdoor entertaining space is complete without a high quality dining table. If you prefer to buy your patio furniture a la carte for a custom look, Z Gallerie’s sale has you covered. This California-inspired table looks effortlessly chic, and it’s made with chip-resistant materials so it looks great year after year.

Malibu Outdoor Dining Table $798.97 Buy now Sign Up

Elegant Planter—Originally $152.95+

Image: Z Gallerie.

Spring and summer means sprucing up the garden and giving our plant babies TLC, so elevate your greenery and florals with these gorgeous planters. They’re perfect on either side of your front door, porch steps, or as a corner accent on your patio.

Giselle Urn $121.99 Buy now Sign Up

