Aldi is Selling the Cutest Mini Serving Platters Perfect for Your Next Celebration

With summer approaching, we’re hoping that more safe, socially distanced outdoor gatherings will be filling our calendars. But what to serve? Let’s be honest, can anyone really envision digging a hand into a shared bowl of snacks these days? (That’s not just us shaking our heads no, right?) Finding ways to celebrate, keep a distance, have a good time — and keep guests’ bellies full, non-buffet style — can be difficult. Enter: The single-serve charcuterie board. While our beloved grazing platter isn’t exactly the best choice right now, creating miniature versions for your guests is, and this latest find from Aldi can help you make that happen. As you probably know, Aldi sells some pretty interesting items outside of their famous food items, like pancake pans, Easter-themed gnomes, and even glow-in-the-dark succulents, and this new product is perfect for all of your social distanced entertaining: mini wooden serving sets. Seriously, how cute are these?! We think they’re the fashionable way to individually serve food at your next gathering.

The popular Instagram account @adventuresinnaldi shared the fun find, writing, “These mini serving sets are so dang cute!! And so well made too! You could make the cutest charcuterie boards with them💜 You can find them in the special buy aisle for $4.99 for each set! Did you grab them?!”

We can’t help but think of how cute it would look for every seat to have its own board full of meat and cheese. These are just so versatile, too — in addition to adorable mini grazing platters, the small size makes them perfect for serving snacks to your kids on those days you’re feeling fancy.

We have a feeling you’ll get a ton of use out of these — and at $4.99 a set, the price can’t be beaten. The only question is, do you get the square set, the round set…or both?!

