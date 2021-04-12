Costco is Selling a Patio Set That’s Perfect for Small Outdoor Spaces

Not everyone has a huge patio or deck that allows for relaxing and entertaining outdoors — but that doesn’t mean you have to be stuck inside as the weather gets warm! Small-space dwellers — or should we say, small-yard dwellers — rejoice, because Costco has your back. If you’re a Costco member, you already know that the warehouse giant has incredible outdoor products, like the zero-gravity lounger, color-changing outdoor string lights, and portable blanket tote. Their latest is a patio set, the Sunvilla Monroe 3-piece Balcony Set, which includes two sturdy chairs with bright blue cushions and a cute side table.

The popular Instagram account @costco_doesitagain shared the find with its followers, and we have to say, we’re a little smitten with this seriously awesome patio furniture set. The cushions are Sunbrella, making them durable for all kinds of weather. The chairs have a bit of bounce to them and they have a rust-resistant aluminum base. Fans seem to already be loving these, and one appeared to be unable to resist its comfort, writing, “Caution!!!!! If you don’t plan on buying these, don’t sit in them. They will find a way into your life once you sit in them. 🤦🏻‍♀️” Another wrote, “Bought them! They are GREAT!”

The set is selling for $649.99 in stores (it’s also available on Costco.com for a bit more), and while that’s certainly not cheap, its durability, stylish look, and overall comfort make this set splurge-worthy. So if you’ve been eyeing a chic new patio set that won’t take up your entire outdoor space, head to your local Costco and check this out. We can feel the comfort of those cushions now…

