Meghan Markle’s Favorite Tatcha Exfoliator Is on Rare Discount During Sephora’s Spring Sale

It’s not every day that you can score royal-approved products on sale, but thanks to Sephora’s major spring event, your luxe beauty-shopping dreams can finally come true. ICYMI, Sephora’s sale is going on now and includes just about everything on your beauty wishlist—including Meghan Markle’s holy grail Tatcha Rice Polish Foaming Enzyme Powder (and all the other cult-favorite Tatcha products you want to get your hands on).

Related story Ulta Beauty's Black Friday-Worthy Sale Features Up to 50% Off All the Things On Your Spring Wish List

Here’s how the sale works: Rouge and VIB members can both shop now (VIB can start shopping today!), and get 20% off and 15% off, respectively. Insiders can get 10% off beginning April 15th. All you need to do is use the code OMGSPRING at checkout, and the discount will be added. Not an Insider? Don’t fret—you can save 10% off instantly by signing up online! The sale ends April 19th for everyone, and you can use the code an unlimited amount of times (exclusions apply).

This event does not happen often, so if you’ve been wanting some higher-end beauty products, now’s the time to treat yourself. Psst: Mother’s Day is coming up, so it’s also a great opportunity to give mom the skincare, makeup, or haircare she deserves.

In addition to Tatcha, you’ll also want to add some other celeb-loved and TikTok-famous brands to your cart, including Glow Recipe, Rare Beauty, and OUAI. You can also score 30% off the entire Sephora Collection (cannot be combined with the spring sale code), so it’s time to shop like it’s Black Friday in April. VIB members will also get free shipping with a purchase of $35 or more, and Insiders will need to spend $50 or more.

Ahead, check out Markle’s favorite Tatcha exfoliator and some other can’t-miss picks from Sephora’s out-of-this-world spring savings event.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Tatcha Rice Polish Foaming Enzyme Powder

Image: Tatcha.

If you’re a Rouge member, this non-abrasive Markle-approved skincare staple will be just $52 on sale ($55.25 for VIB), which is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this cult-favorite item. This gentle water-activated exfoliator is made with Japanese Rice Bran, which turns into a foamy lather that smooths skin, refines pores, and can diminish fine lines and wrinkles for a radiant glow.

The Rice Polish Foaming Enzyme Powder $52 Buy now Sign Up

The Rice Wash Skin-Softening Cleanser

Image: Tatcha.

While you’re at it, you’ll also want to snag the ultra-soothing cleanser from Tatcha’s rice polish product line as well. This PH-neutral cleanser, made with hyaluronic acid and Japanese algae, gently cleans skin without stripping it. It’s just $28 for Rouge members and $29.75 for VIB.

The Rice Wash Skin-Softening Cleanser $28 Buy now Sign Up

Glow Recipe Avocado Ceramide Recovery Serum

Image: Glow Recipe.

Glow Recipe is another in-demand brand you don’t see discounted often, so now’s the time to stock up on the viral TikTok products from the line, along with their newest product—the Avocado Ceramide Recovery Serum—which banishes redness almost instantly. It’s basically magic. With the sale, Rouge members get it for just $33.60 and VIB for $35.70.

Avocado Ceramide Redness Relief Serum $33.60 Buy now Sign Up

OUAI Super Dry Shampoo

Image: OUAI.

Anyone else not washing their hair that often these days? Dry shampoo has been and always will be a life-saver in our beauty routines, but OUAI’s Super Dry Shampoo is particularly helpful for those super busy weeks. Rice starch, volcanic materials (yes, really!), and Rhodiola Rosea extract work together to revive hair body, absorb oil, and detoxify the scalp. Rouge members will get it for just $19.20 and VIB for $20.40.

OUAI Super Dry Shampoo $19.20 Buy now Sign Up

Stay Vulnerable Melting Cream Blush

Image: Rare Beauty.

Whether you or your teen have been wanting to get your hands on Selena Gomez’s insanely popular makeup line, now’s the time to try it out. From the super-precise eyeliner to this versatile, easy-to-use creme blush you can use on your cheeks, eyelids, and lips—you won’t want to miss scoring this standout collection for less.

Stay Vulnerable Melting Cream Blush $16.80 Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out all of the cloth face masks available online in the gallery below: