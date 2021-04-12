As much as I love being outside in the warm weather, all the bugs can make it difficult. The gnats, mosquitos, and moths always come at the most inopportune times. Bug spray can help from getting bites, but it doesn’t keep all those critters away. Costco is selling some super innovative products like their bench that doubles as a set of planters, convertible beach cart, and even a zero gravity chair this spring so of course, we just had to share the latest outdoor product they’re offering. It’s a pack-n-go gazebo that’s screened in to keep the bugs out when you’re having your fun outdoor time with the kids.

Related story Costco Is Selling an Outdoor Lounger That Will Make You Feel Like You’re Floating on Air

The popular Instagram account @costcodealsonline shared the find, writing, “Relax comfortably and bug-free in the Lightspeed Outdoors® Pack N Go Gazebo. This spacious screen house offers 90 sq feet of covered space so there’s plenty of room to gather, it even accommodates a standard-sized picnic table.”

Can we talk about how big it is? We love that you can fit your favorite table under it so you can eat your meals peacefully and without having to worry about bugs. It appears to be super easy to put together too, “The screen tent quickly sets up within minutes by unfolding and pulling on integrated handles,” Costco Deals Online writes. “A large zippered door allows for easy access in and out of the screen tent. Wind/mud flaps help to keep the bugs out! Easily stabilize and secure the gazebo with the included guylines and stakes.” We can only imagine how nice this would be to have for the summer months. You could bring it with you on a camping trip or just throw it up in your backyard for your kids’ birthday parties. For under $300 this is a total steal.

We know you’ll get a ton of use out of it this summer, so make sure to order it online from Costco fast before it sells out.

Before you go, check out Costco Products That Have a Cult Following below: