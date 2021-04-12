Costco Is Selling an Outdoor Lounger That Will Make You Feel Like You’re Floating on Air

When the sun comes out, I go out. I swear, it feels like the warm weather turns everyone into outdoor lovers. There is just something about bright, sunny days that make you want to run outside and bask in that warmth all day. Let’s be honest, a comfortable, portable chair is vital for a successful lounging experience. Costco, as most of you probably know, has some incredible outdoor products. Our favorites are their bench that doubles as planters, kid-sized beach chairs, and even adorable gardening shoes. Their latest product is a zero-gravity lounger that will make you feel like you’re floating on air.

The popular Instagram account @costcohotfinds shared the lounger with followers, writing, “Zero Gravity Loungers are so insanely comfortable!! This Timber Ridge is super padded, lays back fully, and comes with the attachable tray.” Who doesn’t want to feel like they’re floating when they sit in the warm sun reading their favorite book? We love that this is padded from head to toe and that it has an extra padded headpiece, making it perfect for taking a nice little snooze in your backyard. The tray is also a great addition because it can hold your favorite summer cocktail and book. For $69.99, we think this is a steal, especially when you consider how frequently you will end up using it.

Seriously, run don’t walk, to Costco to pick one of these up. We have a feeling it’s going to sell fast. Make sure you get one for those outdoor lazy days, we know you won’t regret it.

