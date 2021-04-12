These Limited-Edition Barbie Pool Floats Are All Your Teen Will Be Asking For This Summer

When it comes to pool accessories, popular brand Funboy is at the top of our list for cute and chic pool floats. TBH you can’t go wrong with any floatie from Funboy, and the ultra-trendy inflatable tubes are sure to make an appearance all over your Instagram feed this summer. I mean, even Khloé Kardashian shared a snap on the ‘gram of her and baby True on the Funboy glitter unicorn pool float. So when we saw that Funboy had released a limited-edition Barbie Capsule Pool Float Collection in honor of Barbie’s 50th anniversary — we knew it was just what we needed to enjoy the season in style. Yep, our backyards are about to get a serious upgrade courtesy of Malibu Barbie, and we couldn’t be more excited about it. It’s Barbie’s world and we’re all just living in it. Take a peek at the new Barbie-themed pool floats below:

Related story Aplenty Is Amazon's Newest Food Brand & The Snacks Are Under $3

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

FUNBOY X BARBIE Vintage Malibu Convertible Float

Image: FUNBOY.

This super adorable convertible float features dual cup holders, a front storage compartment that doubles as a cooler. Plus, we’re totally digging this groovy design.

Buy Now $99 Buy now Sign Up

FUNBOY X BARBIE Retro Malibu Golf Cart Float

Image: FUNBOY.

OK, we love this golf cart pool float. Sit down, shield yourself from the sun, and relax in the pool all day long.

Buy Now $129 Buy now Sign Up

FUNBOY X BARBIE Malibu Private Jet Float

Image: FUNBOY.

We can’t get enough of this chic private jet float. Barbie always travels in style and now — for a moment — we can pretend we do too.

Buy Now $99 Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out our gallery below: