These Limited-Edition Barbie Pool Floats Are All Your Teen Will Be Asking For This Summer

When it comes to pool accessories, popular brand Funboy is at the top of our list for cute and chic pool floats. TBH you can’t go wrong with any floatie from Funboy, and the ultra-trendy inflatable tubes are sure to make an appearance all over your Instagram feed this summer. I mean, even Khloé Kardashian shared a snap on the ‘gram of her and baby True on the Funboy glitter unicorn pool float. So when we saw that Funboy had released a limited-edition Barbie Capsule Pool Float Collection in honor of Barbie’s 50th anniversary — we knew it was just what we needed to enjoy the season in style. Yep, our backyards are about to get a serious upgrade courtesy of Malibu Barbie, and we couldn’t be more excited about it. It’s Barbie’s world and we’re all just living in it. Take a peek at the new Barbie-themed pool floats below:
Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.
FUNBOY X BARBIE Vintage Malibu Convertible Float
This super adorable convertible float features dual cup holders, a front storage compartment that doubles as a cooler. Plus, we’re totally digging this groovy design.
FUNBOY X BARBIE Retro Malibu Golf Cart Float
OK, we love this golf cart pool float. Sit down, shield yourself from the sun, and relax in the pool all day long.
FUNBOY X BARBIE Malibu Private Jet Float
We can’t get enough of this chic private jet float. Barbie always travels in style and now — for a moment — we can pretend we do too.
