Plant Your Garden From Scratch With The Best Seed Packets on Amazon

Ready to let your green thumb flourish? Instead of buying plants from a nursery, you could just buy seed packets. That might sound a little intimidating to amateur growers, but the pay-off of watching something grow that you planted as a seed is worth it. Where do you find seeds? Well you can order some of the best seed packets on Amazon. These sets come with a minimum of 15 different seeds and as many as 50 packets.

Whether you want flower seeds or vegetable seeds, we’ve got you covered. We found a wide variety of seeds, so you can grown your dream garden. Each set contains a ton of different species of plants. You won’t get four packets of basil, for example.

If you’re not sure how to plant and take care of the seeds, don’t fret. The seed packets we picked generally do come with instructions on how to plant and store them. If you happen to order too many seeds, they won’t go to waste. If you’re not ready to grow them yet, you can always store them in a dry, cool place and pull them out when you’re ready.

Check out our picks below.

1. Set of 43 Assorted Vegetable & Herb Seeds With this huge pack of seeds, you get virtually every vegetable (and even a fruit) you could ask for. From multiple kinds of tomatoes to cucumber, you can have a grocery-store-worthy produce section right in your backyard. These heirloom and non-GMO seeds supposedly germinate in as little as seven days. Image: Black Duck. Set of 43 Assorted Vegetable & Herb Seeds $14.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

2. 15 Culinary Herb Seed Vault Grow your own indoor or outdoor garden with this herb seed set. These Non-GMO and high-germination seeds provide a lot of variety. You can plant everything from cilantro to sage. And if you don’t know how to grow them, don’t fret. These seeds come with an instruction kit. Image: Home Grown. 15 Culinary Herb Seed Vault $22.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

3. Survival Garden Seeds Home Garden Collection You get a total of 30 varieties of herbs and veggies, including carrots, San Marzano tomatoes, lettuce, parsley, kale and basil. This kit comes with instructions as how to plant each individual seed variety and how to save them for years to come. Image: Survival Garden Seeds. Survival Garden Seeds Home Garden Collection $29.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

4. Set of 50 Flower Seed Packets! Flower Seeds This set is perfect for flower fans. It contains at least 15 flower varieties, including many classic flower types, such as Marigold, Pinks, Evening Primrose, Shasta Daisy, Calendula and Zinnia. You get a total of 50 seed packs with this set. You won’t know exactly how many seed packets you’re getting of each variety until it arrives. Image: Black Duck. Set of 50 Flower Seed Packets! Flower Seeds $19.82 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up