These Pool Floats From Target Are Under $15 & They Are So Cute

Some might call us over-eager, but we’re already gearing up to have a totally fun and relaxing summer. Hey, let’s be honest, we deserve it after spending such a long time indoors. Of course, that means that we’re dreaming of the days where we’ll be sipping a yummy margarita poolside, or simply just taking a nap outdoors. Nevertheless, you better believe we’ll be snapping pics of it all for our Instagram feeds. One of the many must-have items we’ll be needing to make our summer great? Lots of cute pool floats. After all, it’s basically a summertime IG staple! We’ve already spotted so many cool pool float options — including this giant six-person pink limo pool float — but if you’re looking to shop for cute and affordable floaties, Target has got you covered big time. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the most adorable picks we found at Target that are under $15 from Sun Squad but looks just as extravagant as you hoped. Hot girl summer, here we come!

Llama Pool Float Bright White – Sun Squad™

OK, does it really get any better than a llama pool float?! The adorable pattern looks so groovy and stands out from most of the average floaties most will have.

Pineapple Pool Float Yellow – Sun Squad™

Another great option, this pineapple pool float brings a fun pop of color to your pool days.

Lil’ Canopy Unicorn Float Light Pink – Sun Squad™

For the hotter days where you want your little one to join you in the pool but are worried about getting excessive sun on their face. This unicorn canopy pool float will shield your baby in a downright adorable way. Yep, you’ll want to make sure you have your camera nearby.

Swim Tube with Handles Kiwi – Sun Squad™

Not looking for anything too flashy? This kiwi-themed pool float is a classic option that isn’t overwhelming but is just as stylish. Plus, you can’t go wrong with this totally affordable price.

Easy Mat Flamingo – Sun Squad™

Sometimes you just want to sit back and relax, and this flamingo mat pool float is perfect for doing just that.

