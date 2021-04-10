This Costco Bench Doubles as Two Planters — Perfect for Any Outdoor Space

With so much time that we’ve been spending indoors we’ve been focusing our attention more and more on outdoor activities now that the temperature has gotten warmer. We’ve already found a few hidden gems like these incredible wooden patio chairs from Costco and this amazing six-person limo-themed pool float but don’t think we’re during transforming our backyards just yet. Yep, we’ve spotted yet another must-have item from Costco that we’re already rushing to buy: a Yardistry wood planter bench.

Popular Costco fan account @costcobuys shared the finds on Instagram, writing: “I spotted this planter bench at Costco and I need it! 😍 It’s just perfect for your deck or even for a little outdoor garden oasis! ☺️ 🌱.” The Instagrammer also noted that assembly is required for your new bench.

This bench is so chic and will only be elevated by the plants you choose to add. You can add basically any of your favorite plants and it is sure to look so beautiful and elegant, but might we suggest these gorgeous spa-worthy lavender trees that are also from Costco? Not only will your backyard look so stunning, but the lovely soothing aroma of the lavender trees will make any outdoor space smell just as great.

Costco members can snag this bench for just $149.99. And if you don’t have a membership, well what are you waiting for?!

