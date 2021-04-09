Here’s Where to Find the Six-Person Pool Float That’s Going Viral On Tiktok

We’ve got one question: Is it summer yet?! Of course, we’re enjoying these spring days but we’d be lying if we said we weren’t ready to be sipping a cocktail by the pool, lounging in our patio chairs, taking trips to the beach, and so much more. And thanks to TikTok’s latest viral product — which is a totally retro pink limo that fits six people — we’re starting to long for those sunny days even more. Yep, you read that right: There’s a new pool float in town that holds a grand total of six people, and we’re expecting it to be all over your Instagram feed soon enough. So where exactly can one purchase the magical floatie, you might ask? None other than Sam’s Club.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

TikTok user @_boringbb_ is preparing to have a totally not boring summer now that she’s found the pink limo float. As of now, the video has amassed more than 2.4 million likes, so we recommend you head to your local Sam’s Club to find the float ASAP.

Now, you might be asking, “Do I really need a six-person float?” — and we’re going to stop you right there because the answer is an emphatic yes. Look, even if you aren’t planning to be around six people, this adorable bubblegum pink float will have all the space you need for you, your kiddos, or a friend to lounge with space as opposed to being squished.

The pool float is currently sold out online, but we recommend bookmarking the page in case they restock the popular item.

Plus, did we mention that the lux pool float has two built-in coolers and six cup holders?! It might not be a limo IRL, but for a moment — and for just $199 — you can at least pretend.

