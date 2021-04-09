Ulta Beauty’s Black Friday-Worthy Sale Features Up to 50% Off All the Things On Your Spring Wish List

Ulta Beauty’s uber-popular 21 Days sale may have ended just days ago, but the affordable beauty retailer is back with another massive sale to make stocking up on spring beauty must-haves a breeze. Now through April 17th, Ulta Beauty is hosting its major Spring Haul event, which includes unbelievable deals—up to 50% off— that almost put Black Friday and Cyber Monday to shame.

Related story Meghan Markle's Favorite Chic (& Affordable!) Sunglasses Are Finally Back In Stock at Nordstrom

You can score all the cult-favorite brands and products for a steal during this can’t-miss event. We’re talking 30% off Maybelline concealers and Lash Sensational mascaras, 30% off everything from The Body Shop, and tons of SPF products for less from brands like Coola, Everyday Humans, and Sun Bum. You’ll also want to stock up on makeup essentials from FLOWER Beauty.

If you’re looking to upgrade your at-home hair routine this season, you’ll have no trouble finding expert-approved picks from Ulta Beauty’s spring event. Hask hair is 30% off, John Frieda is 25% off, and Eva NYC tools and haircare are 30% off. Inner beauty is also on sale: You’ll want to snag Love Wellness supplements for a rare 25% off too.

There are so many must-buy goodies part of Ulta Beauty’s sale that you’ll want to look at everything with your own eyes. However, we rounded up the best picks below so you can get a glimpse of what’s in store.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

20% Off Cerave, La Roche-Posay, Neutrogena & Aveeno Cleansers

Image: La Roche-Posay.

It’s always a good idea to have a few different types of cleansers on hand to adapt to your skin’s needs. Popular ones from Cerave, La Roche-Posay, and other favorite brands are 20% off, so time to shop ’til you drop.

Toleriane Hydrating Gentle Face Cleanser $11.99 Buy now Sign Up

30% Off The Body Shop

Image: The Body Shop.

It’s not often you can snag 30% off an entire line of products, so take advantage of this rare opportunity. Sun-kissed skin is going to be thirsty this spring and summer, so you’ll want to stock up on The Body Shop’s ultra-hydrating body butters that lock in moisture for 24 hours.

Coconut Body Butter $14.70 Buy now Sign Up

30% Off Soap & Glory

Image: Soap & Glory

Now that it’s spring, we’re slowly starting to show some more skin and mixing more tank tops and camis into our day-to-day wardrobe. When summer rolls around, we expect to be lounging in our swimsuits all season long. In short: you’ll want to make sure your skin is looking fresh, smooth, and moisturized with Soap & Glory’s popular body scrubs. And while you’re at it, check out their incredible Glow Your Mind Nourishing Cleansing Balm too.

Buy Now $10.50 Buy now Sign Up

25% Off Everyday Humans SPF & Sun Products

Image: Everyday Humans.

While most of tend to think of SPF of a seasonal thing, you should most definitely be wearing it year round. Stock up now while it’s on sale so you never run empty this spring and summer, but also so you’ve got plenty as we head into fall and winter too. Everyday Humans is a newer brand that features next-level SPF products for the face and body that do more than just any old sunscreen you’ve used before. My personal favorite, Resting Beach Face, doubles as a serum and is packed with spinach, green tea, and hyaluronic acid as an added bonus to sun protection. It melts into the skin instantly, and as someone with olive skin, I appreciate that it doesn’t leave a white cast.

Everyday Humans on Holiday Kit $30 Buy now Sign Up

30% Off Eva Tools & Haircare

Image: Eva NYC.

The sun can take a toll on your locks, so make sure you’re equipped with hydrating and repairing products to get them through sunny days ahead. This genius conditioner (there’s a shampoo to match) is great for those no-heat tool days—hemp seed oil and sea lavender texturize, tousles and adds body to your air dried locks. If you’re looking to upgrade your tools, there’s an infrared blow dryer and flat iron discounted, too.

Lazy Jane Air Dry Conditioner $9.09 Buy now Sign Up

30% off FLOWER Beauty Face by Drew Barrymore

Image: FLOWER Beauty.

Select face products from Drew Barrymore’s FLOWER Beauty line are 30% off, and they’re perfect for summer. During warmer months, it’s all about minimizing your routine, so it’s time to stock up on basics like this silky blush that adjusts to your skin tone.

Flower Pots Powder Blush $6.99 Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out these natural cleaning brands that are safe for families in the gallery below: