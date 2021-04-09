Spanx Is Having a Flash Sale On Their Cult-Favorite Moto Leggings — Today Only!

Finding the perfect pair of leggings that make you feel endlessly confident can be tough. You know what we’re talking about — a pair that’s ultra-soft and comfortable enough to live in, slim-fitting, and make your butt look amazing. Well, we’ve been hunting for those leggings for the longest time, and thanks to Oprah, we finally found them. The mega-popular brand Spanx was included in Oprah’s tradition of sharing a few of her favorite things, and well, it was love at first click. Spanx are loved by many for being a trendier option than your classic black pair of leggings. But of all the incredible different options, one of the more popular styles from Spanx is their Look at Me Now Seamless Moto Leggings. While the moto leggings typically retail at a whopping $88, you can snag a pair for 50 percent off right now. But you have to act quickly as the sale will only last until the end of the day and you don’t want to miss out.

Spanx Look at Me Now Seamless Moto Leggings

Look, wearing leggings comes with all sorts of potential complications (like when they start to slide down or, eek, the very unfortunate case of camel toe). But these Spanx moto leggings come with a double-layer shaping waistband and are center-seam free — which works to eliminate camel toe.

Hey, we’re not ones to ignore a good celebrity recommendation — and having the Oprah stamp of approval on Spanx definitely takes the recommendation to the next level. We’re adding to cart…

