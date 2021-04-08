Target is Selling The Cutest Faux Succulent Planters & They’re Only $5

For many of us, our time in lockdown meant giving our living spaces a serious makeover. But of all the new decor we added to our carts so we could add to our homes, one item was so easy, cheery, and affordable to keep buying: succulents. Whether you perched one on your desk, a nightstand, or in your bathroom, looking at the cute little houseplants daily was a quick way to add some cheer to spaces we were — frankly — getting sick of. And if you thought the succulent trend was over, you’d be mistaken. In fact, Target just dropped some seriously adorable faux succulent planters from Sun Squad that are sure to bring a bright, fun new look and spring feel to any room. Take a peek below:

Popular fan account @targetgems shared the finds on Instagram, writing “LOOK HOW CUTE these succulents and planters are from Sun Squad! Perfect for summer. There’s also sloth and flamingo ones online. 😍 NEED them all! ($5.00).”

TBH these might just be the cutest succulent planters we’ve ever seen. (The strawberry is an instant favorite.) And if you have one too many houseplants in your home already (if that’s even possible!) it also makes such an awesome gift for a friend, neighbor, or family member. Plus, since these are fake succulents that means you don’t have to worry about taking care of it and you can simply place it in your room, sit back, and enjoy these beauties!

There are more options available online, but frankly, you can’t go wrong with any of these picks!

Faux Succulent Strawberry

Faux Succulent Pineapple

Faux Succulent Flamingo

Faux Succulent Sloth

Faux Succulent Banana

