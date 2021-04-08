When was the last time you visited Aldi? Because if it’s been more than one week, then you’ve been sorely missing out on some seriously great candle finds. In fact, when it comes to candles, Aldi has quickly risen through the ranks to become one of our go-to candle sources, alongside favorites such as Bath & Body Works and HomeGoods. And this week, we have not one but two must-have candle collections we can’t wait to shop at our local Aldi.

More recently, Aldi dropped a four-candle collection boasting scents from around the world, from Argentina to Italy. Aldi’s new soy blend candles, priced at $3.99 each, include Garden of the Gods, Colorado, featuring a mix of cedar leaf and woodsmoke scents; Iguazu Falls, Argentina, featuring midnight orchid and nectarine; Amalfi Coast, Italy, a blend of sea salt and rain lily; and Forbidden City, Beijing with bamboo and lotus scents.

Aldi also released four vintage glass candles that are so chic, they pass with flying colors as sleek home decor. The new scents include blush-hued Santal Coconut, mint-hued Honey Almond, blood orange-hued Sicilian Orange & Sage, and navy blue-hued Crystal Waters. They’re just $4.99 each, and we want them all.

This is far from the first time Aldi’s released must-have candle collections. Just last month, they added these gorgeous embossed glass jar candles to their Aldi Finds.

And in February, Aldi launched a beautiful collection of ceramic candles that featured heavenly scents, like Sea Salt & Rain and Pink Hibiscus.

Before you toss your used candles, though, consider reusing them! It’s easy to clean out the wax, too — especially from glass candles.

Simply fill your sink with warm water. Place the candle jar in the sink and let it soak for 30 minutes. The warm water will release the wax at the bottom of the container, making it easy for you to pull out. Give the container a quick clean, and repurpose it in way you’d like. We love to use them in the kitchen as a sponge holder or the bathroom as a cotton-ball holder.

