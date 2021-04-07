Meghan Markle’s Favorite Chic (& Affordable!) Sunglasses Are Finally Back In Stock at Nordstrom

Nordstrom’s spring sale may be over, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still find out-of-this-world deals to hold you over until the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale this summer. First up, Meghan Markle’s favorite sold-out Le Specs sunglasses are somehow in stock at the retailer—and they’re just $69. If you’ve tried to shop her affordable J.Crew jacket from the Oprah interview, Mother jeans, or Madewell tote on sale, you know these sunglasses are bound to sell out, so don’t hesitate to add them to your cart!

Her favorite cat eye pair is actually super affordable for a designer pair of sunglasses. They’re just $69, and you can shop them at Nordstrom and Net-A-Porter right now. They also come in a few other super chic and effortless styles that’ll go with any outfit, including a classic tortoise design and even a polarized version for more eye protection and visibility.

The shape is flattering for any face shape and works for any occasion—from daily wear to a wedding. Markle even wore these to her baby shower, so now we’re going to wear them to baby showers going forward (and everywhere else).

We’re getting major Audrey Hepburn vibes from these retro sunnies, so we’re going to need them in every color ASAP. Who knew royal-approved sun protection could be such a steal?

Hurry, Meghan Markle’s favorite Le Specs sunglasses have never stayed in stock long, so get them while you can on this rare occasion. You can shop all Le Specs at Nordstrom here.

