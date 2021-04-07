These Big Costco Beach Towels Are Cute & Affordable

The warm weather is here, meaning beach days are right around the corner. Finding fantastic beach toys may be easy, but finding beach towels is a different story. They’re always not big enough, or soft enough, or cute enough. My go-to store to buy them has always been Costco. They have amazing deals, especially on beach items and their towels are divine. No one likes laying on their towel and having their feet and ankles stuck in the sand. I want room to sprawl out and take a big ole nap in the sun. Costco is selling youth towels in a two-pack at a great price and we just have to say the designs are adorable.

The popular Instagram account @costcohotfinds shared the towels, writing, “🏖 How cute are these beach towels!? They come in packs of two for $14.99!! They’re super soft and big 🦈 Crazy good deal!” We have to agree, that is such an amazing deal.

They are 2.5 feet by 5 feet, making them perfectly oversized for the little ones. Aren’t the designs on these super fun? There’s one for everyone. It could be fun to bring the kids with you on your next Costco run to pick out which towel design they want.

People took to the comments to share their excitement, one writing, “Bought these last year. So soft and great quality. Still look and feel brand new.”

These really are perfect for summertime, pool days, and beach trips. Head to your local Costco to pick these up, you’ll love the price, your little ones will love the designs.

