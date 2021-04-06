The Best Bug-Repelling Citronella Candles That No Backyard Is Complete Without

There’s nothing quite as relaxing and rejuvenating as spending time outdoors, but with that, comes bugs. Fortunately, there are quite a few ways to keep them at bay, but the least invasive option if you’re going to be in one area for an extended period of time is citronella candles.

You could use bug spray, but if you don’t want to directly put something on your body—and smell like chemicals while you’re eating outside—a citronella candle is the way to go. These genius bug-repelling candles are all natural so you don’t have to worry about eating around toxic chemicals, and they come in multiple styles and scents to meet your needs. Whether you need a jumbo-sized bucket for major pest control or you want a more stylish option—you can find one that’s just right.

Citronella candles are made by extracting citronella oil from the plant of the same name and boast a refreshing scent that is pleasant but not overpowering. Most importantly, citronella is harmless around pets and family members.

Ahead, check out the best citronella candles that mosquitos and other flying insects hate, but you’ll love.

1. LA JOLIE MUSE Citronella Candles You've never seen a citronella candle this chic. This natural soy wax candle combines function and fashion with its gorgeous design and high-quality ingredients. The citronella oil has notes of green citrus and a fresh laundry-day clean scent you'll love. Made with pure soy wax and a cotton wick, it burns longer and without harmful black smoke.

2. Coleman Scented Citronella Candle This next-level citronella candle boasts a cozy campfire scent and a crackling noise to match. It's perfect for camping or if you just want to bring the full outdoor experience to your backyard. It also comes in a compact and ultra-portable design so you can take it with you wherever your adventures take you. If you want to get really creative, there's even a S'mores scent that kids will especially love.

3. BiteFighter Galvanized Citronella Wax Candle If you need heavy-duty bug control, look no further than this bucket-sized citronella candle. At 5 inches tall, this wax citronella candle will last longer than most—up to 35 hours of burn time to be exact. The bucket is rust-resistant so you can keep it outside at all times, and it comes with a plastic lid you can use to protect it when not in use. Place a couple of these on an outdoor table to add a soft glow while keeping pests away from your dinner.

4. OFF! Citronella Scented Candle As one of the most trusted brans for all things bug repellent, you can't go wrong with this pick. These votive-style citronella candles are a more subtle and modern alternative to most traditional citronella candles. Each candle burns for up to 25 hours, and each pack includes 2. Use a few to discreetly display on a table or line them up along the table for a sleek centerpiece that doubles as mosquito repellers.