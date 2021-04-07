Costco Is Selling the Kid Version of Your Favorite Beach Chair at an Amazing Price

Going to the beach is one of our favorite things to do as a family. Having the perfect lounge chair for the sand makes all the difference. We’ve all had a chair that wouldn’t stay upright or blew away in the wind. As an experienced beachgoer, my personal favorite brand for chairs is Tommy Bahama. Most of their beach chairs are low to the ground, can lean all the way back, have a cup holder and a mini cooler in the back to store your drinks. The only issue is that the standard size is way too big for kids. Costco is now selling a kid-size Tommy Bahama chair that we know you guys are all going to love (yes, it may be as great as the beach cart lounger).

The popular Instagram account @costcodealsonline shared the find with followers. The chair is available for purchase online, meaning no matter where your local Costco store, you’ll have access to purchasing this chair.

It has some great features for the little ones, our favorite being the patented Safe-Adjust® bracket because it prevents finger injuries. This makes us feel a lot better about allowing kids to handle the chairs themselves. It’s also got a cup holder, back pouch, and a mini head pillow for comfort. At only $34.99, we think it’s a total steal.

We have a feeling these could sell fast online, so make sure to order one soon. A kid-size chair means that your little ones can carry it themselves. That’s one less thing that has to go in your beach caddy. It really is the perfect beach chair, and we know your kids will enjoy having a chair to themselves.

