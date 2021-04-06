Fast-Acting Garbage Disposal Cleaners That’ll Make Your Drain Sparkling Clean

It’s time to think about the neglected garbage disposal. When was the last time you cleaned it? Judging from the stink of f it, probably never. You may have recently discovered dishwasher and washing machine cleaners, so now you can add garbage disposal cleaner to your list of to-dos. Not only will the cleaner remove those strong built-up smells and gunk, but most importantly, it’ll help improve the function of your garbage disposal. Like most things, the key to running it smoothly and most efficiently, is maintenance.

There are a variety of genius garbage disposal cleaners you can shop—including eco-friendly ones that don’t have a harsh chemical smell, so it’s safe to use around your family and pets. Most come in easy-to-use tablet forms that will magically make your sink sparkling clean again by producing a scrubbing action on their own—no extra scrubbing or elbow grease required.

It’s recommended to use a garbage disposal cleaner monthly to ensure your drain is running smoothly, but you can use more often if needed. Many of them boast a light citrus scent that is refreshing, but not overpowering like other cleaners.

Ahead, check out the best garbage disposal cleaners that’ll make cleaning your drain a breeze—and help it work like it’s new again.

1. Glisten Disposer Care Foaming Drain/Pipe Cleaner This solution offers a powerful clean with natural ingredients that act as bleach alternatives, so you can have peace of mind using it around your family. To use, run a stream of hot water into the side of the sink for a minute (with garbage disposal turned off), reduce to a trickle, and add the packet directly into the disposal. Turn on the disposer, and a bright blue foam should start to form; the cleaning process is complete once the foam is gone (1-2 minutes). Image: Glisten. Glisten Disposer Care Foaming Drain/Pipe Cleaner $4.09 on Amazon.com

2. Affresh Garbage Disposal Cleaner This brand also makes popular washing machine and dishwasher tablets, so if you use those, you'll want to enlist these to tackle your drain scum. These easy-to-use tablets do the hard work for you, so you can spend less time scrubbing. They're specifically made to remove stubborn odors in your garbage disposal with a self-scrubbing action. This pack of three includes 9 tablets total. Affresh Garbage Disposal Cleaner $11.24 on Amazon.com

3. Arm & Hammer 24-Count Sink Garbage Disposal Cleaner Baking soda is one of the best natural cleaners you are already have in your pantry, and these unique pods make it a breeze to make your disposal look and smell brand new. Most importantly, they're septic-safe and leave behind a clean citrus scent that's not overpowering. In just three steps, stubborn drain odors will be gone. Image: Arm & Hammer. Arm & Hammer 24-Count Sink Garbage Disposal… $9.99 on Amazon.com

4. Plink Garbage Disposal Cleaner and Deodorizer Cleaning doesn't have to be boring—mix up your routine with this variety pack of garbage disposal cleaning pods, which come in lemon, orange, and a fresh scent. These cleaners can help remove buildup, unclog disposals, and deodorize at the same time. Each pack has 20 tablets that are biodegradable. Plink Garbage Disposal Cleaner and Deodorizer $9.43 on Amazon.com