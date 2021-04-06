Target Is Selling a Dupe of the TikTok-Famous Egg Chair & It’s Perfect for Your Kid’s Room

Target has done it again. If you haven’t gotten the chance to check out their adorable Pillowfort collection you need to. You may quite literally have to stop yourself from adding everything in the collection to your cart. It’s all so darn cute! They have everything you could possibly want and need for your child’s bedroom or play space: organization baskets, fun tents, and some super cute bedding. Their latest furniture piece in the collection caught our eye instantly. It’s a kid version of the trendy egg chair and it looks so similar to the egg chair that went viral on TikTok.

The popular Instagram account @targetdoesitagain shared the find, writing, “A kids version of the egg chair thanks to Pillowfort!”

It’s seriously so cute. If you love boho-style furniture then this will fit right into your decor. We can’t stop thinking about how good this would look in the corner of your little one’s room. It’s a great spot for them to spend time reading and relaxing. We also love that this one can be used outside or inside, due to its rust and weather-resistant frame and fabric. It’s priced at $250 which we think is pretty reasonable given its size and durability.

Image: Courtesy of Target.

Rattan Egg Chair $250

We just know your kids will love this and we really think it could encourage them to pick up a book instead of looking at a screen. Definitely order one of these soon — we have a feeling it’s going to sell fast.

