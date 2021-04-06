Cute Pet Essentials Are Up to 30% Off During Chewy’s Spring Sale

We may have picked up a bit of an online shopping habit over the past year, but not for ourselves. Our late night browsing, add-to-cart-ing, and purchasing has been dedicated to our pets. After a rough year, the snuggles and support we’ve gotten from our furry friends hasn’t gone unnoticed, so we’ve definitely been pampering them a little extra recently. From Pendleton swag to chef-approved pet food, there’s almost nothing we won’t get for our pets, but the best place for deals on pet essentials we’ve found is Chewy, and their current sale is no different. During their “Refresh Your Nest” spring sale, pet essentials like beds, furniture, and more are up to 30 percent off.
Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Chewy is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.
If you’ve been needing to upgrade your dog’s bed or wanted to add a fun new scratch post to the house for your cat, check out the items below. You might find just the thing you’re looking for to let your pet know how much you love them, and you can’t beat these discounts, which will be automatically applied at checkout.
Frisco Cactus Cat Scratching Post
Cat scratching posts don’t have to be ugly. This cactus-shaped post is quirky, cute, and 15 percent off.
FurHaven Calming Cuddler Long Fur Donut Bolster Dog Bed
This extra-fluffy, cozy dog bed is donut-shaped to keep your pet snug and warm. The long faux-fur is soft, and the bed is machine-washable so you can easily keep it clean. Get 15 percent off during the sale.
Frisco Foldable Nonslip Cat & Dog Stairs
If you’ve got an older pet (or a super tiny one!), a set of pet stairs like this can help them safely get on and off the bed or the couch without risking an injury. It’s 30 percent off at checkout.
Frisco Modern Round Elevated Cat Bed
Honestly, this mid-century modern cat bed, with flared wooden legs and a round cushion, is more fashionable than most of our own furniture. Right now, it’s 15 percent off.
Pure Clean Smart Robot Cleaning Vacuum with Remote Control
We may love our pets, but pet hair? Not so much. A robot vacuum makes controlling pet hair and dust easier than ever. This model is already more than 70 percent off of the list price of $657.99, and you’ll get an additional 10 percent off at checkout.
Before you go, check out our gallery below:
Leave a Comment