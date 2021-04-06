Drew Barrymore Thinks This Common Outdoor Furniture Accent Is ‘Grody’

Summer is fast approaching and we could not be more excited to transform our backyards into a dreamy outdoor living space we can use to sip cocktails, catch up with friends, watch a fire and grill all of our favorite summer foods. We’ve been scouring our favorite retailers for outdoor furniture deals to help us complete the transformation but there’s one common outdoor furniture accessory that Drew Barrymore says we should skip: big, fluffy cushions.

Related story The Best Bug-Repelling Citronella Candles That No Backyard Is Complete Without

Courtesy of instead.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

“I don’t get big cushions,” Barrymore, who recently partnered with the new sustainable lawncare brand instead, told SheKnows. “They’re just going to get wet and then they’re going to be grody.” Yes, thick cushions can seem like a great option for outdoor seating but they become useless and moldy as soon as the first summer rain swoops in. But don’t worry Barrymore offered a smart swap.

“The more wood and wicker you can have without a ton of cushioning and padding that just gets completely ruined over a season, I’m loving that,” Barrymore shared with SheKnows. We couldn’t agree more. We love the trendy boho vibes of wicker and natural wood and luckily there are tons of affordable options available. Take a look at a few of our favorite wicker and wooden outdoor furniture options.

Image: Boone.

These wicker chairs will look great in just about any backyard and are super comfy without any extra cushions.

Wicker Chairs $213.99 Buy now Sign Up

Image: Diboll.

This wooden rocking chair is the comfiest place to kick back and sip on a margarita on a hot summer day.

Outdoor Chevron Rocking Chair $157.99 Buy now Sign Up

Image: Middlebrook Designs.

This five-piece wooden outdoor dining set is currently on sale for an unbeatable price. Outdoor dining sets can easily cost a couple thousand dollars so we suggest adding this one to your cart ASAP.

Outdoor Dining Set $652.94 Buy now Sign Up

Gorgeous outdoor furniture isn’t the only thing Barrymore is adding to her backyard this year. She also shared with us that she’ll be adding a fun new kid-friendly feature to her backyard, “I’m going to get something that I haven’t had since I was a kid. And it’s a slip and slide,” she told SheKnows. “I’m going to get like two slip and slides and sew them together and get that garden hose out. I might even get like a 1970s fan sprinkler. That’s what my kids are going to be doing on the lawn this summer. Little funny, cheesy water features.”

Honestly, a laid-back summer with non-grody outdoor furniture and slip and slides sounds exactly like the treat we all deserve.

For more home inspiration, check out these best spots to buy home decor online: