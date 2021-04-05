Old Navy (Finally!) Dropped Its First Intimates Line—& Everything Is Under $25

We honestly didn’t realize this until now, but somehow, Old Navy has never had bras and undies?! Thankfully, the affordable retailer finally made its much-anticipated foray into the world of intimates so we can all shop for cute unmentionables without a steep price tag.

In fact, bras and underwear have been the most-searched item on Old Navy’s website that have not been available— until now. The must-have line ranges from $4.99 to $24.99 and features stylish bras and underwear you’ll want to stock up on right now. The collection includes all the things you need—from underwire bras and bralettes to every type of underwear you wardrobe needs. It also features a range of diverse barely-there nudes for every skin tone.

Bras and underwear shouldn’t be expensive, but unfortunately, that’s the case with many brands. Now, shopping for basic wardrobe necessities doesn’t have to break the bank or sacrifice on style.

Ahead, check out the best picks from the new intimates line that you’ll want to add to your cart ASAP. They’re perfect for lounging around with sweats or leggings and when you’ve got to put a real bra on to go outside the house—you’ll never know how you lived without this line!

Lace Bralette

Image: Old Navy.

There’s nothing like a little lace bra to make you feel good. This stretchy and adjustable version comes in a mix of colorful colors that will actually make you look forward to putting a bra on.

Lace V-Neck Bralette Top for Women $16.99

Nude Underwear

Image: Old Navy.

Old Navy’s intimates line includes a range of nude-colored basics for a range of skin tones. But if bold patterns are more your thing, they’ve got those too!

Jersey Thong Underwear for Women $4.99

Everyday Bra

Image: Old Navy.

For days you need to put a real (but comfy) bra on, you’ll want to reach for Old Navy’s jersey full-coverage bra. Sizes range from 32A to 38C, and you’ve got a bunch of solid and patterned shades to choose from.

Jersey Full-Coverage Underwire Bra for Women $24.99

