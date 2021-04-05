Bobby Flay’s Cat Just Launched His Own Line Of Chef-Approved Cat Food

We can’t be the only ones who think celebrity pets are just as exciting as their owners. We admit we’ve watched with bated breath while some celebs go through custody battles for their furry friends, and on the more wholesome side of things it’s been fun to see more pics of our favorite entertainers’ dogs and cats during quarantine. The latest in celebrity pet news? Nacho Flay, Bobby Flay‘s giant and fluffy Maine Coon cat, just launched his own line of cat food – with the help of his chef dad, of course.

Related story This Colorful Costco Dishware Is Made For Outdoor Dining

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Made by Nacho is a new line of cat food made “with cats’ specific and unique health needs in mind,” according to an Instagram post by Bobby Flay. All of the food is taste-tested by Nacho and his “kid sister” Stella, and Bobby of course has a hand in selecting healthy ingredients, thinking up different preparations (crunchy kibble, cuts in gravy, etc.), and working with Nacho’s vet Dr. Katja Lang to make sure that each bite of food offers optimal nutrition for all felines.

The Made by Nacho website has a ton of information about the new food, along with this adorable interview between Bobby and Nacho. If you didn’t already have a crush on Bobby Flay, well, this interview will probably do you in, especially if you’re a cat person.

Courtesy of Clarkson Potter

Bobby at Home: Fearless Flavors from My Kitchen 18.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

It’s not just cats who can’t wait to get their paws on Made by Nacho. Even Iron Chef Alex Guarnaschelli is excited, and as far as we know she doesn’t even have a cat. In an Instagram comment on Flay’s announcement, she said (in all caps) “THERE IS QUAIL IN YOUR CAT FOOD. I LOVE YOU NACHO. WHERE’S THE BLACKBERRY POMEGRANATE GLAZE?”

You can check out all of Made by Nacho’s tasty feline offerings, from wet food to treats and more, over on their website (though you’ll have to make the blackberry pomegranate glaze on your own).

Before you go, check out our gallery below: