Costco Is Selling a Pool Float Perfect For Those Hot, Lazy Summer Days

Having access to a pool in the summer is quite a luxury, especially when you live in a big city. If you are fortunate enough to have a pool, then you know the importance of having the perfect pool float to carry out all of your lazy, summer fantasies. There is just something about lounging above the water and reading your favorite novel that is so relaxing. Costco has us covered this summer from their inflatable spray kiddy pool, to their chic poolside chairs. Their latest product is seriously the perfect pool float for summer. It’s comfortable and cute. What more could we ask for?

The popular Instagram account @costcosisters shared the find, writing, “Looks like next week will be another hot Cali week! Might be time to start getting the pools and floaties ready!🥵” We just have to say, we love the fun tropical pattern, it gives us that feeling of paradise we all want during the warm weather.

The shape of this float makes lounging easy; its built-in headpiece supports your neck for comfortable sitting and it even includes a bar for leg support. The breathable material allows for the water to come through, cooling you off instantly. Oh yeah, and it has a built-in drink holder that allows you to bring your favorite summer cocktail along with you.

Honestly, this float just screams relaxation. After the year we have all had, we deserve to lounge around this summer and just chill. Run to your local Costco to pick one of these up. We have a feeling they’re going to sell fast.

