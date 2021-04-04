Costco Is Selling Chic, Folding Wooden Chairs That Are Perfect for Patio & Poolside Seating

Pandemic living made us turn our attention inward, to the homes we were spending all of our time in. Now that it’s spring season, we’re turning outward — to outdoor living, that is — and looking to spruce up our backyards and patios with furniture and decor finds that will turn our open-air spaces into the relaxing oasis we deserve. We’ve been eyeing new comfy furniture (hello, hammocks!) and fire pits so we can prepare for outdoor entertaining with our families. Of course, when it comes to home decor, Costco is at the top of our lists for affordable, trendy picks, and we’ve got our heart set on this latest fabulous find: a chic, folding wooden chair that’s perfect for patio and poolside seating.

Costco fan account @costcosisters spotted the chairs, writing, “These are selling out quick! They look fancy & nice to add by the pool or yard!🤩.” Whether you’re relaxing with a book poolside or sipping a cocktail on the patio, this chair looks perfect to sit around in all day.

The design of the chair is so chic and even better, it’s made from sustainable wood. Plus, we love that it’s foldable and easily portable, so you can fold it away when it’s not in use.

At $50 each, we honestly expect these to go fast — and we didn’t see them available at Costco online. So head to your local store… and if you don’t already have a Costco membership — what are you waiting for?

