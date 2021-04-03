Target Is Selling Chic, Patio-Friendly Plastic Dishes for a Seriously Amazing Price

Now that spring has arrived, we’re looking to spend more time outdoors. Fresh air, sunshine, and bright spring colors always improve our mood, and now, thanks to Target, we’ve found an easy and incredibly affordable way to add a fun pop of spring color to our outdoor dining. The retailer is selling vibrant, patio-friendly plastic dishes — bowls, plates, tumblers, and more — and they’re the perfect way to spruce up your next picnic or patio meal. Plus, did we mention that each item, part of Target’s Room Essentials collection, is selling for less than $4 — with some items as low as 50 cents?! We don’t know about you, but our mood is already looking up.

Target fan account @targetiseverything shared the Room Essentials products on Instagram, writing: “Target just knew we had to add more to the collection 😍 Now there’s mini bowls and soup bowls. You seriously can’t go wrong with these.”

The price is pretty unbeatable, and we’re feeling like we hit the jackpot. Check out a few picks from the collection below:

It’s truly the best of both worlds when you’re able to find affordable, yet chic items you know you’ll use time and time again — and these dishes from Room Essentials will surely look great on your table.

