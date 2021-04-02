Let’s face it, for many of us, stocking our cabinets with the professional cookware sets that top chefs swear by is a dream… and an expensive one, at that. Sure, we might splurge every once in a while on new stockpots, skillets, or other kitchen essentials but rarely does a sale come along where we can truly give our cookware a makeover without breaking the bank. We’ve been keeping our eyes peeled for a surprise mega sale on cookware that will finally let us replace our current worn-out tools, and it looks like the wait was worth it — because cult-favorite cookware from Le Creuset, All-Clad, Lodge, and more brands are up to 55 percent off at Sur La Table right now.

We’re long-time Ina Garten fanatics. So when she recommends a certain brand or product we take note and add it to our wish lists. Garten has sung the praises of many of these popular brands, and now’s your chance to follow in her footsteps. Below we’ve rounded up some of our favorite picks, but trust us when we say that you’re going to want to snag all the discounted goodies Sur La Table has to offer.

Lodge Chef Collection Skillet

This Lodge skillet is meant to last a lifetime and we have no doubts that it will be a worthy investment.

All-Clad 4-Square Belgian Waffle Iron

It’s springtime — which means brunch and regular waffle days are on the menu for the next few months. Garten loves this All-clad waffle maker that’s equipped with tons of incredible features, like LED indicator lights that let you know when to pour your batter in and when the waffles are ready to be served.

All-Clad D3 Stainless Steel Nonstick 10″ Skillet With Spatula

Perhaps one of the most necessary tools is in your kitchen is a durable skillet., and this nonstick skillet from All-clad will make searing, browning, and pan-frying (almost) effortless.

Le Creuset Round Wide Dutch Oven, 6.75 QT.

Of all the kitchen essentials Ina-Garten loves — the highly coveted Le Creuset dutch oven reigns supreme.

