Costco Is Selling Gardening Shoes That Are Perfect for All of Your Backyard Projects

If you’ve taken up gardening since the start of the pandemic, there’s a strong chance you might have realized the hard way you’re going to need a durable (and washable!) pair of shoes to wear while you’re digging in the dirt. Yep, we may or may not have muddied one too many pair of shoes while gardening and it’s a mistake we don’t plan on making again. That’s where gardening shoes come in handy. The comfy footwear is made to be easily washed and perfect to slip on — so you can forget about your feet while you work with your hands. We just found an affordable pick you’ll want to grab ASAP from Costco: Western Chief gardening clogs.

“You can find @WesternChief Ladies’ Garden Clogs NOW in select Costco warehouses and online at Costco.com! 🙌🏻,” Costco fan account @costcobuys wrote on Instagram, adding, “I’m really itching to start my garden this year, and these clogs have me even more excited! They’re super functional, sporting a traction rubber outsole, a self-cleaning tread pattern, and a moisture-absorbent lining! Not to mention, these are so dang cute! 😉🌷You can find two of the styles in-store and online, and a third style exclusively on Costco.com!”

How cute is that spring-y strawberry pattern?! Available for $14.99 in-store and $19.99 online, they’re perfect to wear while you’re getting down and dirty with nature (and eliminate the worry of ruining your shoes). Honestly, as great as they are for gardening purposes, they’re also as versatile as the much-loved Crocs — and can even be worn on quick errand runs.

Costco members, you can shop the finds at your local warehouse or online. And if you’re not a member, you can also find similar styles from Western Chief online at Amazon.

