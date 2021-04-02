Hunter boots have long been a cult-favorite piece of footwear among celebs and royals — and when we saw that Meghan Markle was a fan of the brand herself (and even sported a pair during her bombshell interview with Oprah) we knew having the royal stamp of approval meant we needed a pair, too. Hunter boots have a serious reputation for being a rainy-day staple that is not only trendy but also efficiently protects your toes when you inevitably step in a puddle or trudge through mystery slush. In short, if you don’t already have a pair, it’s an investment that’s worthwhile. And if you do have a pair, well, it might be time for another, because Nordstrom is having a killer sale on Hunter rain boots, and select styles are up to 48 percent off. Get ready people, spring showers have only just begun and these boots will surely come in handy when you have to go outside on rainy days.

Hunter Original Tour Short Packable Rain Boot

A classic, never-goes-out-of-style option, these practical short black boots are flexible enough to walk in all day with ease.

Hunter Original Short Rain Boot

If you’re looking to get the most bang for your buck, look no further than these short rain boots. These colorful green boots are so in line with current fashion trends and they’re a major deal.

Hunter Original Refined Creeper Chelsea Boot

If you’re looking to celebrate spring with pastel clothing and accessories, then these Chelsea boots are for you. The sleek pair is a fun style change from most Hunter boots, with its stunning color and slight wedge heel, but it still has all the weatherproof qualities we love.

Hunter Refined Stitch Waterproof Chelsea Boot

OK, you know the boot that’s not too flashy, is basically everyone’s go-to, yet continuously makes every outfit look effortlessly chic? These are those boots. With contrast-stitching and a chunky sole and heel, this may prove to be your all-time favorite pair of rain boots.

