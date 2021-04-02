Costco Is Selling a Must-Have Item for Beach Trips With Your Kids

Spring may have just arrived but we’re already looking forward to the season that encompasses regular picnic days, naps on our patio, and trips to the beach: summer. Hey, you can’t really blame us after months of cold weather! Now that we’re finally getting a taste of warm weather, we’re stocking up on all the gear and goods we need to make the most of days in the sun — and Costco’s newest product is an instant must-have for parents: a beach cart. Yep, the warehouse giant is selling a fold-up wagon that will make hauling all of your gear to the beach a breeze.

The popular Costco fan account @costcodeals posted the find on Instagram, writing, “🙌If you have kids, this fold up wagon is a must to help haul stuff and the kids around! Only $69.99! We have this and highly recommend it!!”

If you’re planning a picnic day with your kids on the beach, this XL folding wagon from MacSports is the perfect tool to transport all the essentials you need to make the day easier — a beach umbrella, beach towels, snacks, and toys.

Eliminate the hassle of lugging around jam-packed backpacks or making multiple trips to and from the car to carry your items with the easily transportable wagon. That way you can focus on spending time with your kids and soaking up some much-needed sun.

In the comments, one user wrote, “We use it when going to the beach and it’s a must-have. The large wheels can easily go over any terrain. Sand and rocks. It folds up nicely and has a lot of space.” Another chimed in to say, “🙌 I have it…it’s fabulous.”

Well, we know what’s on our list of must-haves this upcoming season. Costco members, don’t miss this deal!

