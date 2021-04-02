Must-Have Kate Spade Bags, Shoes & Accessories Are 30% Off at Nordstrom for a Limited Time

If you haven’t checked out Nordstrom’s major spring sale, you are seriously missing out on deals of the century. Or, at least until their much-anticipated Nordstrom Anniversary Sale happens mid year. We’ve been digging up the can’t-miss deals on Ina Garten’s favorite Le Creuset and All-Clad items, Ray-Ban sunglasses, Oprah-approved items, and more. And we might’ve just saved one of the best deals for last: Kate Spade! Yep, you can score spring-ready handbags, shoes, jewelry, and even Airpod cases for up to 30 percent off during Nordstrom’s sale.

With warmer weather, travel, and potentially going back to the office on the horizon, it’s the perfect time to switch out your bag. Luckily, the Kate Spade sale at Nordstrom has everything from a chic backpack perfect for a weekend getaway to roomy totes you can fit your laptop in. There are plenty of wallets, crossbody bags, and chic sneakers perfect for dressing down a summer dress. Heck, you can even get a super cute Airpod case to protect your precious tech.

Ahead, check out the unreal Kate Spade deals happening during Nordstrom’s spring sale—and grab them now because the sale ends on April 5th.

Chic Backpack

Backpack, but make it fashion—this sleek bag is perfect for upcoming travels or a hands-free alternative to a tote. The nylon material is super durable, so it’ll last through plenty of wear and tear.

Preppy Wallet

Upgrade your card holder for spring with this cheerful polka-dotted version. This mini wallet is perfect for when you want to travel light and just need a few cards, your ID, and some cash.

Summer Tote

This roomy bag is a must for carrying your essentials all day, a beach trip, or for carrying your laptop to work (hopefully soon). The classic stripes will add a nautical touch to any outfit this season.

Stylish Kicks

You may be switching out boots for sandals right now, but you’ll still need a trusty pair of kicks to get you through plenty of warm-weather adventures that require some walking. These chic white tennis shoes feature a subtle logo design and pop of color that gives a classic sneaker a fun upgrade.

On-Trend Tech

Protect your precious Airpods in style with this colorful Kate Spade case, featuring their signature logo. The clip allows you to put it on your keychain or the strap of your bag, so your earbuds are always at the ready.

