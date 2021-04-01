This Secret Store is Offering Unbeatable Deals on Pendleton Pet Products

We’re pet people. From the first classroom guinea pig we fell head over heels for to our current furry companions, life is just better when you have a pet to share it with. So it’s no surprise that we like to pamper our pets now and then. Sure, dogs can sleep on the floor, but don’t they deserve the best? We think so, and it doesn’t get better than the iconic blanket company Pendleton, which is now selling its line of cozy and colorful pet products on QVC.

These Pendleton pet products range from luxurious beds in multiple sizes that dogs and cats alike will love, to durable patterned leashes that will make you and your furry friend the talk of the hiking trails.

If you’re in the mood to spoil your pet (and let’s be honest, when aren’t you?), then check out some of our favorite Pendleton pet products at QVC below.

This comfort cushion for pets is just the thing to make car rides, crate naps, and couch cuddles a little cozier (and it will protect whatever surface it’s placed on from pet hair, which is always a win. Choose your favorite National Park-inspired color scheme – we love this Acadia colorway.

This big, cushioned dog bed has a cozy, pillowy rim that will keep out the cold and wind, so your pet can keep warm even on the chilliest nights.

This cotton and polar fleece dog coat isn’t just practical – thanks to the bold, signature Pendleton National Park print, it’s fashionable too.

Durable and colorful, this six-foot-long nylon leash comes with an easy-to-use self-loop handle and antique brass clip.

