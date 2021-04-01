Tons of Ray-Ban Sunglasses Are Up to 40% Off During Nordstrom’s Spring Sale—& Selling Out Fast

Nordstrom’s massive spring sale is underway and only here for a few more days, so we’re scoping out any last-minute finds you need to grab before the savings are gone. Just in time for sunnier days ahead, Ray-Ban sunglasses are up to 40 percent off at Nordstrom, so you can protect your eyes in style. Now, Ray-Ban sunglasses do not go on sale often (their sister site Nordstrom Rack had a sale recently but very few styles remain), so we recommend stocking up while they’re almost half off.

A bunch of iconic styles are on sale, so chances are the ones you’ve been eyeing are part of Nordstrom’s sale. Whether you want something classic like aviators or perhaps something more elevated—like vintage-inspired versions–there are so many chic pairs to choose from. It’ll be hard to pick just one!

The Nordstrom sale ends on April 5th and items have been selling out fast, so get the designer sunglasses you’ve been dreaming of for less right now before they’re gone forever. And while you’re there, make sure to check out all the unbelievable deals Nordstrom has going on—from Oprah-approved Sorel boots to the best deals on ALO we’ve seen.

Here are a few of the can’t-miss picks from the Ray-Ban sale at Nordstrom.

Geometric Cool—20% Off

These polarized sunnies will elevate any outfit and will make you look effortlessly cool. The hexagon shape offers a modern twist to these classic shades.

Classic Aviator—20% Off

If you don’t have a pair of Ray-Bans just yet, you can’t go wrong with choosing a pair of the timeless aviators. They’ll never go out of style and they’ll instantly up your cool factor.

Retro Chic—20% Off

If you’re looking for a bit more sophisticated, old-school flair, you should add these vintage-inspired sunglasses to your cart.

