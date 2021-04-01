It’s sandal season! Or, it almost is depending on where you live. Just in time for all your summer shoe needs, Target’s having a massive footwear sale to help you get stocked up for a fraction of the cost. Now through April 3rd, a variety of cute shoes are buy one, get one 50 percent off (discount taken off cheaper item). There are a lot of stylish shoes to shop, but ICYMI, Target has a bunch of Birkenstock lookalikes that are part of the savings event—and you can get some slides for as little as $5. This is not a drill!

Whether you’re looking for the ultimate dupe for the classic Birkenstock Arizona slides or the rubbery Birkenstock EVA sandals (the lookalikes are somehow just $5 on sale!), Target’s got you covered with dupes that look like the real deal. Styles for the entire family are part of the sale, so it’s time to refresh everyone’s wardrobes for less while you can.

The most expensive pair of buckled sandals at Target are already a steal at full price—we’re talking just $24.99— which means you can get them for around $12 with this deal, depending on what other shoes you buy. So, we don’t know about you, but we’re prepared to fill our closets with these unbelievable shoe deals.

Ahead, check out our the best Birkenstock dupes you can find at Target that are part of this out-of-this-world shoe sale. If you’re looking for more shoes styles—from sneakers to dressier sandals— you can check out all the can’t-miss shoe deals here. If anything will put some pep into your step this spring, it’s a new pair of comfy and on-trend sandals! Hurry, sizes and colors are selling out fast, so add these picks to your cart ASAP.

Birkenstock Arizona Lookalikes—$11 on Sale

These classic summer slides are nearly identical to a pair from Birkenstock, but about one-fourth of the price. They come in four must-have colors, so now’s the time to grab one of each!

Women's Mad Love Keava Footbed Sandals $22.99 Buy now Sign Up

Birkenstock EVA Dupe—$5 on Sale

Multiple colors have already sold out in these perfect everyday sandals, and at just $5 on sale (and $10 full price), it’s easy to see why. Get ’em while you can!

Women's Neida EVA Two Band Slide Sandals - Shade & Shore™ $9.99 Buy now Sign Up

Rose Gold Birkenstock Lookalikes—$11 on Sale

If you’re a fan of Birkenstock’s Mayari sandals, you need these beauties right now. The rose gold adds a trendy touch to these otherwise simple shoes, and you can shop them in black and white too.

Women's Mad Love Prudence Footbed Sandals $22.99 Buy now Sign Up

