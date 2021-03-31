Martha Stewart Makes a Dupe of Ina Garten’s Favorite Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat & It’s on Sale at Costco for a Steal

If you’re like us and spend more time in the kitchen than anywhere else in the house (aside from the bedroom, of course), and you don’t own an anti-fatigue mat, we have two questions for you: Why? HOW? An anti-fatigue mat is a total game-changer and 100 percent worth the investment. It not only eliminates sore feet and legs, but it also helps with muscle fatigue from standing for long periods of time, lowering fatigue levels by 50 percent. Food Network host and chef Ina Garten even owns one — and we just found a nearly identical dupe of her favorite GelPro Comfort mat, and for a mere fraction of the price.

It comes as no surprise the GelPro anti-fatigue mat is a favorite of Garten’s (and Amazon shoppers): It features a therapeutic gel and energy-return foam that makes it feel like you’re walking on fluffy clouds. Plus, it boasts a non-skid bottom surface and is incredibly easy to keep clean. But the one downside to this product? It’s expensive. Very expensive.

But what if we told you you can equip your kitchen with a comparable anti-fatigue mat for a fraction of the price?

It’s Martha Stewart’s Miles Air Kitchen Mat, and it’s a mere $19.99 at Costco. That’s right, more than $100 cheaper.

Boasting similar features as the GelPro, the Martha Stewart mat is also durable, easy to clean, and, most importantly, relieves foot, leg, and back pain caused from extended standing. Available in two colors (green and gray) and one size (20″x39″), the mat is currently available to shop in-store at Costco.

“Machine made of polyester, this kitchen mat is ideal for wherever you may often stand for relief while you work, cook or clean. Enhanced with a slip resistant backing for a safe and secured step on any flat surface. This mat offers versatile use and can be used in the kitchen, bathroom, laundry room or office,” the product description states.

These aren’t available on Costco’s website right now so you’ll have to head into your nearest store to snag this deal. We suggest getting to your local Costco ASAP because for this price, we’re willing to bet they’ll sell out fast.

