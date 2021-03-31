Le Creuset’s Hosting a Massive Sale Where Their Most Coveted Products Are Up to 70% Off

Owning Le Creuset cookware is like owning a piece of art. They’re highly coveted, they’re of the highest quality, and, well, they can be pricey. That’s why, when we spot a Le Creuset sale, we’re quick to shop them. And so far this year, we’ve shopped some pretty solid sales, from Wayfair’s sale where the high-end cookware was nearly 50 percent off to Nordstrom’s recent sale, where select Le Creuset cookware was up to 40 percent off. But this week, the mother of all Le Creuset sales takes place — and it’s hosted by none other than the premium French cookware brand itself.

Le Creuset’s biggest sale of the year, the Factory to Table Sale, kicks off April first and boasts discounts of up to 70 percent off everything from the brand’s popular Dutch oven to more limited-edition, limited-quality products.

Through May 2, the Factory to Table sale takes place both in-store at Le Creuset Signature Stores and Le Creuset Outlet Stores. The sale starts at the outlet stores on April 1 and goes through May 2. Then, on April 6, shoppers can shop the sale at signature stores and online through April 19.

“Le Creuset’s Factory to Table sales are traditionally in-person pop-up events that bring unique products and deals to various locations around the country,” the emailed press release states, “but the brand has made the event accessible to all for a limited time through both in store and online shopping locations.”

Inventory will be updated weekly during Factory to Table sale, and products are subject to changes in price. Although some Factory to Table sale items will be available both online and in stores, the assortment will vary by location.

