Costco Is Selling an ENO Hammock Dupe At A Fraction Of The Cost

If you’re like me, as soon as the weather gets warm, you want to spend as much time as possible outside. My favorite spot to read in my backyard is the hammock. There’s just something so calm about swinging back and forth with the windy breeze blowing on your face. If you don’t already have one, then your backyard is in need of one. Trust me, you will not regret it. The kids love to play in them and adults love to relax in them. Costco has been selling some pretty cool outdoor products lately like the hammock chair and a self-watering garden bed but our latest Costco find might just be our favorite yet. Right now, you can snag a dupe of the ENO Double Nest Hammock at Costco for a fraction of the price. The best part is, you can take it with you wherever you go.

Image: Hidden Wild.

Double Hammock $29.99 Buy now

The portable hammock is being sold on Costco’s website. This travel hammock can fit up to two people. We love how it comes with a compact carry bag, meaning you can take this one wherever you go. It would be a great thing to bring to the park with kids. We have a feeling they would enjoy picking a set of trees to hang it from.

If you don’t feel like strapping this to trees or if you don’t have any, don’t worry. Costco is also selling a stand that fits this hammock perfectly. Similar to ENOs, it’s made of a parachute nylon fabric, giving it a lightweight, breathable feel. The contrasting shades of blue are also totally pleasing to the eye. The price tag also shocked us on this, costing only $30! ENO hammocks can easily cost $50-70. Talk about a steal.

Start the warm weather off right, and order one of these amazing hammocks. We know you and your kids will love it.

