Costco Is Selling a Self-Watering Garden Bed That’s Perfect For Beginners

Something about the warm weather just makes me want to start my own garden. However, if you are like me, I know very little about how to garden properly. I wouldn’t exactly say I have a green thumb…yet. However, Costco has helped me with my outdoor needs in the past. From their spa-like lavender trees to their avocado trees, Costco pretty much has it all. But their latest product may be our favorite because it takes a lot of the tough work out of gardening — a self-watering raised garden bed.

Costco is selling the amazing garden bed on their website and it doesn’t seem like it has been spotted in warehouses yet.

Costco says it is great for everything from microgreens and herbs to seed starting. Having unlimited amounts of basil and cilantro all summer long is our idea of heaven. This little garden bed is also perfect for lettuce and other produce or just for your favorite flowers.

The self-watering aspect of this garden bed is why we love it. It provides the water from the root up and it has a reservoir to hold any excess water which can also be dangerous to plants. Another great feature is that it can be used year-round. It comes with wheels, allowing it to be easily transported from the indoors to the outdoors and vice versa.

Coming in at $129.99, we think it’s totally worth the price for its long list of features. If you want to start a garden but are nervous to start, this self-watering garden bed is perfect for helping you ensure whatever you grow does so effortlessly.

